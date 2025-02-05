Police Seek Suspects Who Stole $8,500 In Cosmetics



Windsor Police are looking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who stole over $8,500 in cosmetics in two separate thefts.

Police say that on January 30th and 31st, 2025, officers responded to thefts at pharmacies in the 7900 block of Menard Street and the 2100 block of Ottawa Street. On both occasions, two suspects entered the store, selected a large quantity of cosmetics, and left without making payment.

The first suspect is described as a Middle Eastern male, 25-35 years old, approximately 5’11” tall, 160lbs, with short black hair, a mustache, a beard and glasses.

The second suspect is described as a Middle Eastern female, 25-35 years old, approximately 5’7” tall, 140lbs, with long black hair and glasses.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or who can identify the suspects is asked to contact the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at (519) 255-6700, ext. 4350. Alternatively, information can be submitted anonymously to @CStoppers

at (519) 258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.