Police Seek Suspect In Counterfeit Cash Investigation

Saturday February 15th, 2025, 12:23pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect who used counterfeit money at a local pharmacy.

Police say that on February 7th, 2025, the suspect attended a pharmacy in the 3900 block of Dougall Avenue and used five counterfeit $100 bills to purchase gift cards.

LaSalle Police reported a similar incident on February 8th, 2025, involving a suspect matching the same description.

The suspect is described as a white male, 25 to 30 years old, approximately 5’5” with a large build. He has a light complexion, brown curly hair, and a moustache and partial beard.
If you can identify this suspect, please contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330, Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

