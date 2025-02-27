Mostly CloudyNow
Police Seek Armed Robbery Suspect

Thursday February 27th, 2025, 6:15pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect following an armed robbery at a west Windsor business.

Police say that approximately 3:00am Thursday a female suspect entered a business in the 800 block of Campbell Avenue armed with a handgun, threatening an employee and demanding money from the cash register. The suspect fled the scene after obtaining currency, cigarettes, and lighters. No physical injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The suspect was described as a female wearing a black hooded coat, black pants, black shoes, grey gloves, a grey face mask, and carrying a red shopping bag. The handgun was black and grey.

Investigators urge residents and business owners in the area to review their dash-cam or surveillance footage between 2:00am and 4:00am for any relevant information.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

