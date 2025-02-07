Police Make Drug Bust

The Windsor Police Service has arrested one suspect and seized almost $27,000 in illegal drugs.

Police say that earlier this month they commenced an investigation into a 44-year-old man suspected of trafficking drugs.

On February 5th, 2025, just after 3:00pm police located and arrested the suspect in the area of Dominion Boulevard and Northwood Street. Officers seized 7.5 grams of cocaine, $410 in cash, and two cellphones.

Officers then executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1300 block of Hansen Crescent. The search returned 2,117 tablets of 5mg oxycodone, 200 tablets of 80mg oxycodone, $6,000 in cash, drug packaging materials, and a digital scale.

The total value of drugs seized in the operation was $26,660.

Hassan Assaf has been charged with:

• Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely oxycodone (x 2)

• Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely cocaine