Police Investigation In Leamington

Wednesday February 26th, 2025, 11:21am

Crime & Police News
0
0

Essex County OPP are advising of an increase in police presence in the area of Mersea Road 5 and Highway 77 in Leamington due to an ongoing police investigation.

Police ask that you avoid the area at this time.

 

