Police Investigation In Leamington
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday February 26th, 2025, 11:21am
Essex County OPP are advising of an increase in police presence in the area of Mersea Road 5 and Highway 77 in Leamington due to an ongoing police investigation.
Police ask that you avoid the area at this time.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message