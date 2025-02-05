Police Chief To Retire This Fall

Windsor Police Chief Jason Bellaire has announced he intends to retire effective November 2025.

Bellaire has been a member of the Windsor Police Service since 1995 and the Chief of Police since November 29th, 2022. He previously served as Deputy Chief of Operations.

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to serve our great community and to work alongside such an incredible and dedicated team of professionals. This organization has been central to my life for over 30 years. I want to thank the Windsor Police Service Board, as well as our amazing partners in health and human services, for their collaboration as we seek to be a safer and more caring community. I am proud of the meaningful work we have accomplished together as we evolved and modernized to meet the needs of a modern society,” said Chief Bellaire.