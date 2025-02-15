Police Arrest One Suspect And Seize Over $6,700 In Drugs

Windsor Police has arrested one suspect and seized over $6,700 in illegal drugs.

Earlier this year, the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) launched an investigation into a 51-year-old woman suspected of trafficking drugs in Windsor.

On February 13th, at approximately 1:30pm, officers witnessed activity consistent with drug trafficking and conducted a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Howard Avenue. During a search of the suspect, officers seized 1.4 grams of crack cocaine and $20 in Canadian cash.

Police obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 800 block of Ottawa Street where trafficking was suspected to occur. A search of the home returned 51.1 grams of crack cocaine, 12.8 grams of cocaine, a scale, a debt list, packaging, and $60 in Canadian cash.

Police also executed a search warrant on the suspect’s vehicle and seized an additional 0.5 grams of crack cocaine, $1,445 in Canadian cash, and $109 in American cash.

The total value of drugs seized in the operation was $6,790.

Sherry Bechard, 51, has been charged with: