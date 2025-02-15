MistNow
1 °C
34 °F
Snow Mixed With Freezing DrizzleSat
1 °C
34 °F		Snow At Times HeavySun
-2 °C
28 °F		Chance Of FlurriesMon
-6 °C
21 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Police Arrest One Suspect And Seize Over $6,700 In Drugs

Saturday February 15th, 2025, 2:52pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police has arrested one suspect and seized over $6,700 in illegal drugs.

Earlier this year, the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) launched an investigation into a 51-year-old woman suspected of trafficking drugs in Windsor.

On February 13th, at approximately 1:30pm,  officers witnessed activity consistent with drug trafficking and conducted a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Howard Avenue. During a search of the suspect, officers seized 1.4 grams of crack cocaine and $20 in Canadian cash.

Police obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 800 block of Ottawa Street where trafficking was suspected to occur. A search of the home returned 51.1 grams of crack cocaine, 12.8 grams of cocaine, a scale, a debt list, packaging, and $60 in Canadian cash.

Police also executed a search warrant on the suspect’s vehicle and seized an additional 0.5 grams of crack cocaine, $1,445 in Canadian cash, and $109 in American cash.

The total value of drugs seized in the operation was $6,790.

Sherry Bechard, 51, has been charged with:

  • Trafficking in a controlled substance (x 2)
  • Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x 2)
  • Operation while prohibited (x 2)

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message