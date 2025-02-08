OPP Looking For Steak Thief

The Essex County OPP is asking for the public’s assistance with a shoplifting occurrence in Lakeshore.

Police say that around 12:35pm on February 3rd, 2025, an individual entered a store on Notre Dame Street and stole over $275 worth of steaks, then left in a white sedan.

The suspect is described as approximately 60 years old, white, balding, wearing a brown puffy jacket, jeans, and black shoes and was observed on camera.

The OPP is asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.