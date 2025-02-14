OPP Investigating Theft And Fraud

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s assistance in an investigation into theft of banking cards and a fraudulent transaction.

Police say that the victim was attempting to purchase a motor vehicle through an online vendor. On February 5th, 2025, the individual met with two people in Lakeshore and provided a down payment towards a vehicle, which was not delivered.

During the transaction, his banking cards went missing, which were used unsuccessfully shortly after.

The OPP is asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

The Essex County OPP reminds residents to remain cautious about purchasing or selling items online.