OPP Investigating Robbery In Kingsville

Tuesday February 25th, 2025, 3:52pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

The Ontario Provincial Police Essex Crime Unit are investigating a robbery occurring in Kingsville.

Police say around 5:45am on Sunday February 23rd, 2025, two unknown individuals armed with a handgun and an edged weapon, robbed a variety store on County Road 20 in Kingsville and stole a quantity of cash and miscellaneous items then fled the scene.  There were no injuries.

Suspect information is as follows:

  • Suspect One:  thin black male, average height, wearing black clothing (pants, jacket, gloves, balaclava), black sunglasses, white running shoes and an orange vest, carrying a black Food Basics bag
  • Suspect Two:  thin black male, average height, wearing black jacket with hood over head, black sunglasses, white mask (possibly a bandana), red gloves, grey pants, dark coloured shoes with red laces, carrying what appeared to be a handgun

The investigation is ongoing and there is not believed to be a threat to public safety as investigators believe this was an isolated incident.

The OPP is asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Essex County Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122,  Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com.

 

