Many Arrested In Three-Day Initiative On Glengarry

Windsor Police has arrested 14 people during a three-day initiative in the Glengarry neighbourhood.

Police say that on February 20th, 21st, and 22nd, 2025, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) partnered with the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation on an operation to support public safety at apartment buildings in the 300 and 400 blocks of Glengarry Avenue.

Over the three days, officers arrested 14 suspects, laid 22 charges, and executed 10 outstanding arrest warrants in the area. Charges included failure to comply with a release order (x 8), theft under $5,000, and trespassing.

The arrests are the latest step in a high-visibility initiative by the Windsor Police Service and community partners to enhance public safety and quality of life in the Glengarry neighbourhood. This initiative stations more police officers and health and human services professionals in the Glengarry Avenue – an area that has faced consistent challenges due to crime and social disorder.

“These recent arrests highlight our continued commitment to addressing criminal activity in the Glengarry neighbourhood,” said Robert Wilson, Inspector of Patrol Response. “At the same time, we remain focused on collaborating with our community partners to provide essential resources and long-term support for residents.”