Man Facing Drug And Firearm Charges Arrested For Bail Violations



Windsor Police has arrested a 50-year-old man for breaching his bail conditions after he was released on drug trafficking and firearm-related charges.

In October 2024, Charles Hetry was granted bail on multiple charges, including possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (x 2), possession of a prohibited firearm without a licence, possession of a firearm while prohibited (x 9), possession of property obtained by crime (x 3), breach of probation, and failure to comply with a release order.

As a part of his release conditions, Hetry was subject to house arrest and electronic monitoring.

Bail compliance officers investigated and determined that Hetry had breached the conditions of his release order. Bail compliance officers, with assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad, located and arrested Hetry in the 3800 block of Vaughan Street.

He has been charged with failure to comply with a release order.