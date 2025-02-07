Impaired Driver Located In Snowbank



OPP arrested a driver after they located their vehicle in a snowbank on Brian Avenue East in the Essex.

Police say that on February 2nd, 2025, at approximately 11:10pm they received a report of a vehicle driving into a pile of snow on Brian Avenue East.

Police located the vehicle, and after investigating, the 55-year-old driver was charged with the following offences:

Operation While Impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on February 18, 2025.