Here Are Windsor’s Ten Most Dangerous Intersections

Windsor Police has released an updated list of the city’s top 10 most dangerous intersections.

These intersections were identified based on vehicle collision data collected by the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit over the 2024 calendar year. Speeding, distracted driving, aggressive driving, and unsafe lane changes were among the leading contributing factors for these reported collisions.

The following intersections recorded the highest number of collisions in 2024:

1. E.C. Row Expressway and Howard Avenue (89 collisions)

2. E.C. Row Expressway and Central Avenue (62 collisions)

3. Forest Glade Drive and Tecumseh Road East (51 collisions)

4. Provincial Road and Walker Road (47 collisions)

5. Howard Avenue and Tecumseh Road East (46 collisions)

6. Tecumseh Road East and Walker Road (46 collisions)

7. E.C. Row Expressway and Dougall Avenue (45 collisions)

8. Lauzon Parkway and Tecumseh Road East (45 collisions)

9. Ouellette Avenue and Tecumseh Road (45 collisions)

10. E.C. Row Expressway and Walker Road (42 collisions)

The 2024 list includes three newly added intersections: Provincial Road and Walker Road, Tecumseh Road East and Walker Road, and E.C. Row Expressway and Walker Road.

Amidst the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit’s continued collision reduction efforts, a positive trend has emerged: collisions resulting in injuries decreased by 20% from 2023.

Additionally, the city’s most dangerous intersection, E.C. Row Expressway and Howard Avenue, saw a 64% reduction in injury-causing collisions compared to the previous year.

“Most vehicle collisions are entirely preventable,” said Inspector Jennifer Crosby, who oversees the Traffic Enforcement Unit. “We hope motorists will drive responsibly to help keep themselves and others safe.”