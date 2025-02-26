Fatal Crash On Lauzon



Windsor Police are investigating a motor vehicle collision in east Windsor that claimed the life of one person.

Police say the two-vehicle collision happened that shortly before 10:00pm on February 25, 2025 at the intersection of Lauzon Parkway and Hawthorne Drive.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a white sedan with significant front-end damage and a white pickup truck flipped on its side.

The 25-year-old female driver of the sedan was taken to hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The 38-year-old male driver of the pickup truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed to traffic for several hours while the Windsor Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit conducted their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has information or video footage of the incident, is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645 ext. 223. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.