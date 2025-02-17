Drugs Seized At The Bridge After Vehicle Makes U-turn On Bridge Deck
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday February 17th, 2025, 11:49am
Meth and numerous marijuana/THC products were discovered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers officers at the Ambassador Bridge on February 8th.
Customs officials say that the pair of travelers were intercepted after they performed a U-turn on the bridge deck.
The drugs were found after a K9 search.
