Drugs And Gun Seizure At The Bridge

Thursday February 13th, 2025, 8:58am

Image: @DFODetroit on X

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized multiple firearms, ammo, and drug paraphernalia on February 5th at the Ambassador Bridge.

The traveller, a U.S. citizen, was advised of federal firearm and drug prohibitions relative to international border crossings and was released without further issue.

