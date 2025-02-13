Drugs And Gun Seizure At The Bridge
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday February 13th, 2025, 8:58am
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized multiple firearms, ammo, and drug paraphernalia on February 5th at the Ambassador Bridge.
The traveller, a U.S. citizen, was advised of federal firearm and drug prohibitions relative to international border crossings and was released without further issue.
