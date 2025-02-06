Downtown Windsor Murder Suspect Arrested In Peterborough

The Windsor Police Service, in collaboration with the Peterborough Police Service, has arrested a 19-year-old suspect for first-degree murder and a 16-year-old youth for accessory to murder.

On January 27th, 2025, police responded to the 400 block of Wyandotte Street East in Windsor after receiving a report of an unresponsive man outdoors. Upon arrival, officers located 53-year-old Sean Shuart suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation determined the victim was fatally shot following a verbal altercation with another man. The suspect fled the area before officers arrived.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit took carriage of the investigation and soon determined that the suspect, initially known as “TY,” had fled the Windsor area. Investigative efforts led officers to Peterborough, where a coordinated operation between Windsor Police and Peterborough Police was initiated.

At approximately 5:10 p.m. on February 4, 2025, officers with the Peterborough Police Service Emergency Response Team (ERT) conducted a high-risk arrest in the George Street North and Simcoe Street area in Peterborough. The teens were taken into custody without incident and during a search of the pair after their arrest, officers seized:

Replica pellet gun

Large, sheathed machete

Bear spray

21.5 grams of fentanyl

Pills

Canadian currency

Digital scales

Multiple cell phones

Further investigative work and a thorough review of evidence led to the identification of Muhamad Taupan, also known as “TY,” as the murder suspect.

Taupan has been returned to Windsor and charged with first-degree murder.

The Peterborough Police Service has also charged Taupan with the following:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (x 2)

Possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (x 2)

Carrying a concealed weapon (x 2)

The 16-year-old male, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with accessory to the murder of Sean Shuart. He has also been charged in Peterborough with the following:

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking

Failure to comply with a release order

Failure to comply with a sentence