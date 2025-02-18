Crash Closes Road 3 In Kingsville
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday February 18th, 2025, 9:37am
Essex County Ontario Provincial Police have closed Road 3 East in Kingsville due to a collision.
Police say it happened around 7:15am and involves a vehicle that struck a hydro pole.
There were no injuries.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
The impact to the pole knocked wires onto the roadway. Hydro One is on scene repairing the damage, but Road 3 East will be closed between County Road 29 and Graham Side Road until the repair is completed.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook