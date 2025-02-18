SunnyNow
Crash Closes Road 3 In Kingsville

Tuesday February 18th, 2025, 9:37am

Accidents
0
0

Essex County Ontario Provincial Police have closed Road 3 East in Kingsville due to a collision.

Police say it happened around 7:15am and involves a vehicle that struck a hydro pole.

There were no injuries.

The impact to the pole knocked wires onto the roadway. Hydro One is on scene repairing the damage, but Road 3 East will be closed between County Road 29 and Graham Side Road until the repair is completed.

