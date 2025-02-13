Cocaine Seized At The Bridge
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday February 13th, 2025, 5:09pm
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 240lbs (110.45kgs) of cocaine was seized near the#Ambassador Bridge on February 11th.
The driver, a Canadian citizen, was arrested and faces federal prosecution.
