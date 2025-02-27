CBSA Launches Operation Blizzard To Target Fentanyl And Other Synthetic Narcotics

The Canada Border Services Agency is taking additional actions to stop fentanyl and other synthetic narcotics from reaching communities across the country and abroad.

As part of Canada’s Border Plan, the CBSA has launched Operation Blizzard, a targeted, cross-country initiative aimed at intercepting illegal contraband arriving and leaving Canada, with a focus on fentanyl and other synthetic narcotics. During this blitz, border services officers will be increasing examinations of inbound and outbound shipments. They will also be acting on increased referrals from CBSA’s National Targeting Centre based on risk assessments.

The goal of the operation is to disrupt the supply chain for fentanyl and other illicit drugs through interception of contraband as part of Canada’s overarching efforts to strengthen border security and combat organized crime.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

In addition to Operation Blizzard, CBSA’s collaborative efforts with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and local law enforcement partners have resulted in significant seizures across the country. In February 2025 alone, the CBSA made six seizures amounting to 56.1g of fentanyl, including the seizure of 20 fentanyl pills and 23 g of a substance suspected to be fentanyl from two U.S. citizens crossing at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel port of entry.

“The Government of Canada is tackling the fentanyl crisis head on by disrupting the supply chain of fentanyl and its precursors. Operation Blizzard demonstrates our commitment to protecting North Americans and defending our borders from the organized crime groups who threaten our communities,” said The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety.