Break And Enter Suspect Captured With Help Of K9 Officer

A Windsor Police K9 officer tracked down and captured a suspect following two break-and-enters in east Windsor.

Police say that shortly after 10:00am on February 25th, 2025, officers responded to a report of a break-in at a residence in the 1800 block of Westminster Boulevard. The homeowner discovered that his garage had been broken into overnight and over $11,000 worth of personal items were stolen. Officers obtained surveillance footage and launched an investigation to identify the suspect.

At approximately 11:00pm that same night, officers were called to a break-in at a business in the 6300 block of Tecumseh Road East. Upon arrival, police determined that a suspect had forcefully entered a fenced compound containing multiple vehicles and was in the process of breaking into them.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

With the assistance of K9 officer Link, officers searched the area and located the suspect, who was arrested following a brief foot chase. Further investigation confirmed that the same suspect was responsible for the earlier residential break-in.

Cody Edward Lentsch, 28, has been charged with two counts of break and enter.

Additionally, investigators determined that Lentsch was wanted on an outstanding warrant for theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.