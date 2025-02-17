HazeNow
-8 °C
17 °F
FlurriesMon
-6 °C
21 °F		Mainly SunnyTue
-7 °C
19 °F		Chance Of FlurriesWed
-6 °C
21 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Assault Suspect Arrested For Violating Bail Conditions

Monday February 17th, 2025, 11:43am

Crime & Police News
0
0

A 26-year-old man accused of assault has been arrested for breaching his bail conditions.

On February 10th, 2025, Dashawn Sinclair was granted bail in a Toronto court on multiple charges, including assault (x 2), uttering threats of death, and failure to comply with a probation order (x 3). As a part of his release conditions, Sinclair was subject to house arrest in Windsor and electronic monitoring.

Two days later, bail compliance officers investigated and determined that Sinclair had breached the conditions of his release order. That afternoon, bail compliance and patrol officers located and arrested Sinclair in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Annie Street. He has been charged with one count of failure to comply with a release order.

That same day, officers also arrested Sinclair’s surety, 57-year-old Denise Rivest, and charged her with one count of facilitating a breach of a release order. A surety is an individual who agrees to supervise an accused person while they are out on bail and ensure they comply with their release conditions.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message