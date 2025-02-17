Assault Suspect Arrested For Violating Bail Conditions

A 26-year-old man accused of assault has been arrested for breaching his bail conditions.

On February 10th, 2025, Dashawn Sinclair was granted bail in a Toronto court on multiple charges, including assault (x 2), uttering threats of death, and failure to comply with a probation order (x 3). As a part of his release conditions, Sinclair was subject to house arrest in Windsor and electronic monitoring.

Two days later, bail compliance officers investigated and determined that Sinclair had breached the conditions of his release order. That afternoon, bail compliance and patrol officers located and arrested Sinclair in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Annie Street. He has been charged with one count of failure to comply with a release order.

That same day, officers also arrested Sinclair’s surety, 57-year-old Denise Rivest, and charged her with one count of facilitating a breach of a release order. A surety is an individual who agrees to supervise an accused person while they are out on bail and ensure they comply with their release conditions.