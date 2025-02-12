Arrest Warrant Issued For Break-And-Enter Suspect

Windsor Police has issued an arrest warrant for 62-year-old man in connection to a break-and-enter.

Police say that on January 20th, 2025, a male suspect broke into an apartment building in the 3100 block of Sandwich Street. The suspect used a tool to forcefully enter several rooms and stole several items before fleeing the scene.

The suspect has since been identified as Luciano Colagiacomo. He is wanted for break-and-enter and possession of break-and-enter tools.

Anyone with information can contact the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at (519) 255-6700, ext. 4350. Alternatively, information can be submitted anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppersat (519) 258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.