Another Stunt Driving Charge In LaSalle

Police in LaSalle have charged another stunt driver.

Police say that on Wednesday afternoon, the Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle in the 9400 block of Malden Road, travelling at double the posted speed limit.

The 44-year-old female was charged with the offence of stunt driving, which resulted in an automatic licence suspension for 30 days and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

Police say that at the time of the offence, there were school buses nearby with students onboard.