Mostly CloudyNow
-4 °C
25 °F
Chance Of FlurriesSat
-4 °C
25 °F		SnowSun
0 °C
32 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
2 °C
36 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Another Stunt Driving Charge In LaSalle

Saturday February 1st, 2025, 1:56pm

LaSalle
0
0

Police in LaSalle have charged another stunt driver.

Police say that on Wednesday afternoon, the Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle in the 9400 block of Malden Road, travelling at double the posted speed limit.

The 44-year-old female was charged with the offence of stunt driving, which resulted in an automatic licence suspension for 30 days and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

Police say that at the time of the offence, there were school buses nearby with students onboard.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message