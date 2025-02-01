Another Stunt Driving Charge In LaSalle
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday February 1st, 2025, 1:56pm
Police in LaSalle have charged another stunt driver.
Police say that on Wednesday afternoon, the Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle in the 9400 block of Malden Road, travelling at double the posted speed limit.
The 44-year-old female was charged with the offence of stunt driving, which resulted in an automatic licence suspension for 30 days and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.
Police say that at the time of the offence, there were school buses nearby with students onboard.
