25-Year-Old Male Charged Following Fatal Collision On Queen’s Line

Chatham-Kent Police have laid charges after a fatal crash on Queen’s Line.

It happened around 5:00pm on Monday, January 20th, 2025 between Wheeler Line and Davidson Road.

The driver of one of the two motor vehicles was pronounced deceased on the scene, with a second driver being transported with non-life-threatening injuries. The drivers were the sole occupants of their motor vehicles.

Following this investigation, a 25-year-old male from Chatham has been arrested and charged with dangerous drive causing death contrary to the criminal code. He has since been released from custody with a first appearance date of March 31st, 2025.