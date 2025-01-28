Mainly SunnyNow
Windsor Police Seek Vehicle Fraud Suspect

Tuesday January 28th, 2025, 1:24pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who used a fraudulent identity to purchase a vehicle.

Police say that on January 27th, 2025, the Financial Crimes Unit began investigating after a victim reported that a vehicle had been fraudulently registered in her name last month. Through their investigation, officers determined that a female suspect had opened a bank account and obtained a loan under the victim’s name. The suspect subsequently used these fraudulent loans to purchase a vehicle in Mississauga, Ontario.

The suspect is described an Indigenous woman, approximately 20-30 years old, with a medium build, fair complexion, black hair, and brown eyes.

She is wanted for the following:

  • Fraud over $5,000
  • Obtaining by false pretences over $5,000
  • Identity fraud
  • Identity theft
  • Possessing the identity of another person
  • Using a forged document
  • Possession of counterfeit mark
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

If you can identify this suspect, please contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

