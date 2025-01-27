Vehicle In Ditch Leads To Impaired Charge
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday January 27th, 2025, 2:45pm
One person has been charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle collision in the Municipality of Kingsville.
Police say that just after 6:00pm Sunday, a Kingsville Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer came across a motor vehicle in the ditch on County Road 20 in Kingsville.
A 52-years-old of Kingsville is charged with the following offences:
- Operation While Impaired – alcohol and drugs
- 3Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on February 7th, 2025.
