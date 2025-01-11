Vehicle Clocked Going 41 Km/Hr Over The Speed Limit In LaSalle
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday January 11th, 2025, 2:53pm
A LaSalle Police officer stopped a vehicle on Front Road Friday travelling 41 km/hr over the speed limit.
A 63-year-old male was charged with stunt driving and had his licence suspended for 30 days and vehicle impounded for 14 days.
