Vehicle Clocked Going 41 Km/Hr Over The Speed Limit In LaSalle

Saturday January 11th, 2025, 2:53pm

LaSalle
0
0

A LaSalle Police officer stopped a vehicle on Front Road Friday travelling 41 km/hr over the speed limit.

A 63-year-old male was charged with stunt driving and had his licence suspended for 30 days and vehicle impounded for 14 days.

