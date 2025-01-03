Two-Vehicle Collision Leads To Impaired Charge

A Kingsville driver is facing charges after a two-vehicle collision.

Police say the two-vehicle crash happened just after 7:00pm Thursday on Road 2 East.

The driver of one of the involved vehicles was arrested and transported to a local OPP detachment.

The 73-year-old of Kingsville, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Improper right turn

The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor to speak to the charges on January 14th, 2025.

There were no serious injuries reported.