Two Suspects Arrested As Police Seize Over $400,000 In Drugs

A months-long investigation by the Windsor Police Service, with support from Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario (CISO), has led to the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of over $400,000 in illicit drugs.

Police say that in May 2024, they began “Project Kraken,” an investigation into a suspected drug trafficking operation, that ultimately uncovered a drug trafficking operation operating throughout Windsor and Essex County, with links to the Greater Toronto Area.

In the early hours of December 21st, 2024, officers arrested 26-year-old Keith Florence as he was returning to Windsor from Toronto. The suspect attempted to flee arrest before officers removed him from his vehicle and successfully took him into custody.

Following the arrest, officers obtained search warrants for Florence’s vehicle and two residences connected to this investigation.

A search of the vehicle returned two kilograms of cocaine, 356 grams of fentanyl, three cellphones, packaging materials, and $950 in Canadian and American currency.

A search of the first residence, located in the 5300 block of Concession Road 5 in Harrow, returned 575 grams of cocaine, 180 tablets of 80mg oxycodone, 72 tablets of 5mg oxycodone, 95 rounds of ammunition, empty packaging with cocaine residue, a digital scale, and $14,212 in Canadian currency.

Upon entering the second residence, located in the 1500 block of Ouellette Avenue in Windsor, officers arrested the second suspect, 34-year-old Brandon Brown, without incident. Officers also located and seized a cellphone from the residence.

The total value of drugs seized in the operation was $412,850.

Florence has been charged with:

• Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely cocaine

• Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl

• Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely oxycodone

• Trafficking in a schedule I substance, namely cocaine (x 2)

• Possession of the proceeds of crime

• Failure to comply with a prohibition order

Brown has been charged with five counts of trafficking in a schedule I substance, namely cocaine.