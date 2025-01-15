Light SnowNow
Three Suspects Sought After Violent Home Invasion

Wednesday January 15th, 2025, 9:00am

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police are searching for three suspects following a violent home invasion with firearms.

Police say that just beofre 9:00pm on January 12th, 2025,  three suspects, two of whom armed with firearms, accosted a man as he approached the back door to his home in the 1500 block of Bruce Avenue.

The suspects struck the man in the head with a firearm and then forced their way into the property, where they stole money and several cellphones. The suspects then fled the scene in a SUV style vehicle.  The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Three children home at the time of the incident were not physically harmed.

The first suspect is described as a black male, 5’10” tall, with a large build. At the time of the incident, he wore a ski mask, green coat, and black pants.

The second suspect is described as a white or mixed-ethnicity male. At the time of the incident, he wore a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

The third suspect is described as a female. At the time of the incident, she wore a ski mask, a light grey hooded sweatshirt, and grey pants.

Investigators urge everyone who lives in the area to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage, for evidence related to this case.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

