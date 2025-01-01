Suspect Wanted For Theft

Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who is wanted for theft.

Police say that on December 8th, 2024, at approximately 7:40pm, the suspect stole $998 worth of merchandise from a retail store in the 1900 block of Division Road.

On December 17th, 2024, at approximately 6:08pm, the same suspect was seen stealing a number of items from a grocery store on the 4300 block of Walker Road.

She is described as a white female, 40-50 years old, approximately 5’6” and 150 lbs. At the time of the incidents, she wore a gray and white toque, black winter coat, jeans, and black and white shoes.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. You can also contact @catchcrooks anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.