Suspect Wanted For Theft In LaSalle

Friday January 3rd, 2025, 8:00am

Crime & Police News
The LaSalle Police Service is looking for the public’s assistance to identify a suspect wanted for theft from a retail store in the 1700 block of Sprucewood.

Police say that just before 4:00pm on December 19th, the suspect stole several items and then fled the area.

He is described as a black or East Indian male with a medium build, 5’9”-6’, and has a full beard.

Anyone with information that can assist in the identification of the suspect is asked to e-mail the LaSalle Police Service’s Criminal Investigative Department at [email protected]. You can also provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online at catchcrooks.com.

