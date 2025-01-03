Suspect Wanted For Theft In LaSalle

The LaSalle Police Service is looking for the public’s assistance to identify a suspect wanted for theft from a retail store in the 1700 block of Sprucewood.

Police say that just before 4:00pm on December 19th, the suspect stole several items and then fled the area.

He is described as a black or East Indian male with a medium build, 5’9”-6’, and has a full beard.

Anyone with information that can assist in the identification of the suspect is asked to e-mail the LaSalle Police Service’s Criminal Investigative Department at [email protected]. You can also provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online at catchcrooks.com.