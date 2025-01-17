Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder After Woman Struck With Vehicle

Windsor Police in collaboration with LaSalle Police Service, has charged a 50-year-old man with attempted murder after a woman was struck with a vehicle.

Police say that on January 13th, 2025, a 48-year-old female victim reported to LaSalle Police that a man had deliberately driven his pickup truck toward her at a park in the 4600 block of Malden Road. The woman attempted to jump of the way of the speeding truck but was hit by the vehicle’s side mirror.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening physical injuries.

LaSalle Police Service initiated an investigation and contacted the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit to investigate offences that occurred in Windsor. The investigation determined that the suspect and victim were known to each other.

On January 15, 2025, officers arrested Kristopher Brisebois at a residence in the 1400 block of St. Patrick’s Avenue. He has been charged with the following:

Attempted murder

Assault with a weapon

Criminal harassment

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Utter death threats

Mischief over $5,000

This remains an active investigation. Investigators are urging anyone with surveillance or dashcam footage from the 4600 block of Malden Road around the time of the incident to come forward.