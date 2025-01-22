Suspect Charged After Series Of Retail Thefts Totalling $30,000

Windsor Police has arrested a 28-year-old man following a string of retail thefts.

Police say that between September 14th, 2024, and January 13th, 2025, police received reports of 20 thefts involving the same suspect at hardware retailers throughout Windsor. The total value of the stolen goods exceeded $30,000.”

Shortly before 1:00pm on January 20th, 2025, officers from the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP), with assistance from K9 officer Rolex, located and arrested the suspect outside of a residence in the 1600 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Armand Swope has been charged with 20 counts of theft not exceeding $5,000.