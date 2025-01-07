Suspect Arrested, Three Others Sought For Gunpoint Robbery

Windsor Police has arrested one suspect and is seeking three others in connection with an armed robbery.

Police say that just after 6:00pm on January 3rd, 2025, three men, one armed with a firearm, broke into a residence in the 1600 block of University Avenue and demanded property and cash from two victims.

A fourth suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Monyke Halabi, was found to have participated in the robbery. Halabi was arrested the following day near Louis Avenue and University Avenue. She has been charged with robbery and occupying a vehicle with a firearm.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

An arrest warrant has been issued for one of the remaining suspects, identified as 52-year-old Christopher Carbonaro. He is wanted for the following:

Robbery

Pointing a firearm (x 2)

Possession of a firearm while prohibited (x 5)

Wearing a disguise to commit an offence

Occupying a vehicle with a firearm

Carbonaro is described as a white male, 5’5″ tall, approximately 155 pounds, with short brown hair and green eyes.

The two remaining suspects have not yet been identified. The first suspect is described as a male who wore a facemask, dark coat with a hood, blue jeans, and black shoes. The second suspect is described as a male who wore a facemask, dark sweater, grey pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.