Suspect Arrested Following Fentanyl Seizure

Monday January 20th, 2025, 4:39pm

City News
0
0

An investigation by the Windsor Police Service has resulted in the arrest of one suspect, the seizure of $3,500 in illicit drugs, and the recovery of a crossbow and multiple pellet guns.

Police say that on January 17th, 2025, the Drugs and Guns Enforcement (DIGS) Unit obtained a warrant for a residence in the 1300 block of McKay Avenue after receiving information that the 42-year-old was trafficking drugs and possibly in possession of a firearm.

Upon entering the residence, officers arrested Mohammad Hussein Warde and three other individuals. A search of the residence uncovered 12.9 grams of fentanyl, three morphine capsules, and four oxycodone pills, a total street value of over $3,500.

Officers also seized five pellet guns, a crossbow, and four arrows. While pellet guns are not considered firearms, they can cause alarm in the community due to their resemblance to real handguns and increase the risk of harm during police and public encounters.

Further investigation revealed the suspect was under three orders prohibiting him from possessing firearms.

Warde has been charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a firearm while prohibited (x 18).

Chloe Turnbull Greenwood, 23, was also arrested at the scene and charged with breaching her probation. The two other people located inside the residence were released without charges.

 

