Stolen Vehicle Investigation Leads To Seizure Of Almost $12,000 In Drugs

Windsor Police Service has arrested a 51-year-old man and seized almost $12,000 in illegal drugs following an investigation into a stolen vehicle.

Police say that on January 19th, 2025, they responded to a report about a stolen pickup truck in the 3100 block of Lloyd George Blvd. The complainant told officers that a stranger had come to his home the previous day to complete the sale of an item advertised on an online classified site. After the stranger left, the complainant noticed his car keys were missing.

Members of the Windsor Police Target Base Unit launched an investigation and identified the suspect as 51-year-old Christopher Raymond Lebert.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

On January 28th, officers located and arrested Lebert in the 3200 block of McKay Ave. During the arrest, officers seized 43.7 grams of fentanyl, 6.9 grams of cocaine, and 2.4 grams of crack cocaine.

The stolen vehicle was recovered in Kingsville by the Ontario Provincial Police and returned to its owner.

Lebert has been charged with possession of a scheduled I substance for the purpose of trafficking(x 3), theft of a motor vehicle, and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.