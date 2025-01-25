Stolen Vehicle Investigation Leads To Fentanyl Seizure



Windsor Police has arrested a 55-year-old man and seized over $20,000 worth of fentanyl following an investigation into a stolen vehicle.

Police say that on January 19th, 2025, they recovered stolen vehicle that was parked in the 2000 block of Ypres Avenue. Through investigative efforts, officers obtained video surveillance footage showing a male suspect using the stolen vehicle.

On January 23rd, 2025, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) located and arrested the suspect at a residence in the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue. During the arrest, officers seized 81.3 grams of fentanyl.

Gary Andrew Bravo has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.