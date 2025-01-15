Mainly SunnyNow
School Bus Crash In LaSalle

Wednesday January 15th, 2025, 8:58am

Accidents
0
0

Emergency crews are om scene of a vehicle collision involving a school bus and motor vehicle on County Road 8 and Disputed Road.

Police say that there are no reported injuries. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

