Sarnia Man Arrested For Taking Upskirt Photos At Local Business

Windsor Police have arrested a Sarnia man for taking upskirt photos of a woman at a local business.

Police say around 3:00am New Year’s Day, they were called to a business in the 300 block of Riverside Drive East in response to a fight between a male and two females.

Through investigation, officers learned the man was seen by the two women using his cellphone to take photos up one of their dresses.

As a result, Russell A. Luyt, 46, has been charged with secretly recording a person for sexual purposes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.