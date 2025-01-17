Recent Windsor B&Es Used As Diversion Tactic Police Say

Windsor Police have arrested one man and are seeking three others following a series of commercial break-ins.

In the early hours of January 12th, 2025, officers responded to a series of break-and-enters at businesses across Windsor. The break and enters occurred at a total of four properties in the 2600 block of Temple Drive, 3400 block of Etienne Boulevard, 3000 block of Walker Road and 800 block of Foster Avenue.

In each incident, suspects used a vehicle to ram into the businesses but made no attempts to enter the premises or steal items.

A short time later, the same vehicle was used for a break-in a business in the 4100 block of Walker Road, where four suspects used a crowbar to gain entry and steal various cannabis products. The suspects then targeted another business in the 300 block of Cabana Road, again using a crowbar to break in and steal cannabis items.

Police say the initial four break-and-enters were used as a diversion tactic to facilitate the subsequent crimes.

Through the investigation, officers identified and arrested a 54-year-old suspect at a home in the 1400 block of Pillette Avenue. A search turned up $3,000 worth of cannabis-related products and a crowbar believed to be used in the crimes.