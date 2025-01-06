Police Solve 21-Year-Old Case Using Investigative Genetic Genealogy

OPP have identified the male found on the Livingston Channel shoreline 21 years ago using investigative genetic genealogy.

On May 29th, 2003, a male body was recovered from the Livingston Channel Detroit River, just west of Amherstburg. He was wearing dark-coloured pants, a dark shirt and a winter coat. The male was wearing mountain shoes.

Over the years, several attempts have been made to identify the remains with negative results.

Investigators submitted the male’s DNA for IGG use in February 2023 to determine the male’s identity. A few months later, through genealogy support by the Toronto Police Service, a presumptive ID was determined. In September 2024, a family member’s DNA was used to confirm that the male was 48-year-old, James Raymond Stewart of Detroit, Michigan who went missing in November 2002.

In November 2024, family members traveled to Amherstburg to visit James’ gravestone.

According to the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, the cause of death was undetermined. However, foul play was not suspected in his death.

“After two decades, we were finally able to provide this family with answers about James, thanks to investigative genetic genealogy. This investigative tool has proven to be invaluable, enabling law enforcement to solve even decades-old cases and offering hope to others facing similar circumstances. Its ability to connect distant relatives through DNA has transformed the landscape of historic homicide and unidentified human remains investigations,” said Detective Inspector Randy Gaynor, OPP CIB.