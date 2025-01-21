Police Seek Suspects After Counterfeit Cash Used At Stores

Windsor Police are asking the public’s help to identify two suspects who used counterfeit currency to make purchases at local businesses.

Police say that on January 9th and 10th, 2025, a male and female suspect attended three retail stores across Windsor. The pair used over $5,000 in counterfeit U.S. $50 bills to purchase items and received Canadian currency in change, bringing the total value of goods and currency received to more than $5,900.

The suspects are believed to be driving a white sports utility vehicle, possibly a Volkswagen Atlas or Tiguan.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or who can identify the suspects is asked to contact the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit at (519) 255-6700, ext. 4330.