Police Seek Suspect Following Apartment Building Break-And-Enter

Windsor Police are lookign for the public’s help to identify a suspect following a break-and-enter on the city’s west side.

Police say that just after 1:00pm on January 20th, 2025, a male suspect broke into an apartment building in the 3100 block of Sandwich Street. The suspect used a tool to forcefully enter several rooms and stole several items before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described a white male, approximately 50-60 years of age, 5’8” tall, with a grey beard.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The Windsor Police Target Base Unit asks residents and business owners in the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage, specifically between the hours of 12:30pm and 2:00pm on January 20th, for evidence that may assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.