Police Seek Suspect Following Apartment Building Break-And-Enter
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday January 22nd, 2025, 7:25pm
Windsor Police are lookign for the public’s help to identify a suspect following a break-and-enter on the city’s west side.
Police say that just after 1:00pm on January 20th, 2025, a male suspect broke into an apartment building in the 3100 block of Sandwich Street. The suspect used a tool to forcefully enter several rooms and stole several items before fleeing the scene.
The suspect is described a white male, approximately 50-60 years of age, 5’8” tall, with a grey beard.
The Windsor Police Target Base Unit asks residents and business owners in the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage, specifically between the hours of 12:30pm and 2:00pm on January 20th, for evidence that may assist with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.