Police Seek Five Suspects After Home Invasion In East Windsor

Thursday January 16th, 2025, 10:07am

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police are looking for five suspects following a home invasion in east Windsor.

Police say that shortly after 11:00pm on January 13th, 2025, four suspects forced their way into a residence in the 2500 block of Luxury Avenue. One stood outside. They assaulted, bound, and threatened an 87-year-old man and 75-year-old woman who were home at the time. The suspects then stole personal items, money, and a sports utility vehicle, which was later recovered in the area of Firgrove Drive and Monticello Street.

Both victims sustained non-life-threatening physical injuries.

  • The first suspect is described as a female, approximately 20-30 years old, wearing a black jacket.
  • The second suspect is described as a male, approximately 20-30 years old, wearing a black jacket and red pants.
  • The third suspect is described as a male, approximately 20-30 years old, 6’1” tall, wearing a tan sweatshirt with black sweatpants.
  • The fourth and fifth suspects are described as males, approximately 20-30 years old, wearing white hoodies and black pants.

All the suspects wore face coverings.

Investigators urge everyone who lives in the area to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage, specifically between the hours of 10:30 and 11:30pm on January 13th, for evidence related to this case.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

