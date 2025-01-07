Police Seek Assault Suspect

Windsor Police is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect following an assault in east Windsor.

Police say that around 2:30am on January 4th, 2025, officers responded to a physical altercation at a business in the 5200 block of Tecumseh Road East. An argument between two men escalated when the suspect sprayed bear mace at the other individual, which also affected two bystanders.

Three people were treated for minor physical injuries at the scene.

The suspect is wanted for assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’2” tall, with a medium build, short curly black hair, and a small moustache. He also has a tattoo on the back of his right hand. At the time of the incident, he wore a black puffy Nike jacket, dark pants, and black and white Air Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.