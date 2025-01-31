Police Investigate Shots-Fired In West Windsor



Windsor Police are investigating after shots were fired in the city’s west end.

Shortly before midnight, on January 30th, 2025, police responded to a report of shots being fired near the intersection of Partington Avenue and Algonquin Street. Officers arrived on scene and located multiple spent shell casings, but did not locate any of the involved parties.

No physical injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

Residents in the area – particularly those in the vicinity of Partington Avenue at Algonquin Street – are urged to check their surveillance or dashcam footage between 11:30pm and 12:30am for video evidence that may assist with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.