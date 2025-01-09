Police Arrest Scissor-Wielding Robbery Suspect

Windsor Police has arrested a 35-year-old woman following a robbery with scissors at a downtown business.

Police say that shortly after 10:30am on January 7th, 2025, they responded to a report of a robbery in progress at a business in the 100 block of Tecumseh Road West. Officers arrived at the scene and learned that a woman had entered the business while brandishing a pair of scissors.

The suspect confronted employees and removed money from the cash register. The suspect then punched one of the employees and fled the scene on foot.

Officers quickly located and arrested the suspect without further incident. Officers recovered the stolen funds.

Brandi-Lynn Jacobs, 35, was charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and failure to comply with release order.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com